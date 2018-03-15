The council launched a new initiative this week to encourage people within the Borough to engage with the council and avail of a range of services designed to help with personal development and community improvement.

The new initiative, delivered as part of the council’s Good Relations Programme, will see 3,000 leaflets distributed to homes in six pilot areas within the borough, which highlight the work of the council and the services it provides. The leaflets will be distributed in the coming days.

The council is committed to supporting communities through a common needs approach to connecting communities and individuals.

This includes focusing on improving life opportunities, through providing assistance with personal development, employability, skills training and tackling issues affecting young people who are engaging in risk taking behaviours.

Funding to support the awareness raising aspect of this work has been made available by the Executive Office and Council would seek to build on the shared needs around health, education, employability and life opportunities that impact on all our communities.

The initiative will commence with a series of information sessions to be held in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The information sessions will be held on Saturday, March 24 from 10.30 - 12.30pm at Banbridge Leisure Centre, 15 Downshire Place.

These information sessions are an opportunity to hear about the work that Council is doing and how you can access its services, or become involved.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Gareth Wilson, said: “The central theme of `Making a Difference – Creating Connections” is that through engaging and participating with the council, people and communities are able to avail of a range of services that can improve conditions for them personally and for the communities in which they live.”

He added: “A key part of our mission is revitalising communities through offering help and support to improve the lives of those living within them. This can mean providing advice and courses on how to re-enter the employment market or help in addressing risk taking behaviour.

“We are here to listen to people and to help them realise their full potential. The aim of the `Making a Difference – Creating Connections’ campaign is to encourage those from across the communities we serve throughout Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon to take advantage of the services we offer.’’

“The council currently provides services in a range of areas and works alongside partner agencies to help increase life opportunities in the Borough and support the development of communities.”