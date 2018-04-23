Marathon man Tommy crosses finish line in London

Banbridge pensioner Tommy Fee has been congratulated for successfully completing the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday.

The 77-year-old was among 40,000 runners who took on the gruelling 26.2-mile course in searing heat.

Despite the difficult conditions, the Banbridge Athletics Club man crossed the finish line in just over five-and-a-half hours.

Mr Fee, well known for having run fitness classes at the local college for more than four decades, used the race to raise funds for Southern Area Hospice Services.

Posting on social media, local people have praised Mr Fee’s marathon effort as “an amazing achievement” and described him as “a legend” and “an inspiration for all”.