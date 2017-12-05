Weather warning: Snow expected to carpet Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office warning, issued this morning, was issued for County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

It is expected to be valid from early Friday morning to 6pm on Friday (December 8) at 6pm.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Snow showers are expected to become increasingly frequent over northern Scotland late on Thursday and are expected across many other parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England on Friday.

"2-5 cm of snow is likely for some, with 10-20 cm possible over high ground, mainly Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales."

The Met Office spokesman added that "icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight".

A snowy scene

"Strong northwest winds may cause drifting of the snow in places with blizzard conditions possible at times across northern Scotland," added the report. "The heaviest and most frequent of the snow showers will progressively become confined to northeast Scotland during Saturday. "