Offences lead to nine month driving ban

A 37-year-old man was banned from driving for nine months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for two motoring offences.

Martin Ward, whose address was given as Legahory, Craigavon, was fined £350 and banned for nine months for driving uninsured on April 12 this year.

He was also fined £100, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for nine months for not having a licence.

The court heard the offences were discovered when he was stopped driving in a car in Union Street, Lurgan.

Ward appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the offences.

He said he was ‘very, very sorry’.