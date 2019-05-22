Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st May 2019 - ''The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are pictured meeting people from local businesses and members of the public from Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh during their 2 day visit to Northern Ireland. ''Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Royal Visit: Prince Charles and Camila visit Enniskillen

The Royal visitors arrived in Castle Coole on the outskirts of Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh

Moving from Hillsborough Castle, Castle Coole was the venue for the latest Garden Party

