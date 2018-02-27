WEATHER WARNING: Heavy snow and ice alert extended to Saturday night

The Met Office has issued an extended weather warning for snow and ice to Northern Ireland.

According to the meteorologists the Yellow warning is in force between 00:05 on Friday March 2 and 23.55 on Saturday March 3.

Ice warning

"There is potential for a spell of heavy snow, accompanied by strong winds at first, to affect much of Northern Ireland, Wales together with central and southern England during Friday, and perhaps further bands of snow following in behind on Saturday", say the Met Office.

"Delays and cancellations to public transport are possible, as are delays to travel on roads; some stranding of vehicles and passengers could also occur.

"Some rural communities could become cut off.

"Interruptions to power supplies and mobile phone coverage are also possible."

Battling the weather

