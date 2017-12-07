Panto cast give pop up performance for Mencap’s little stars

The children at the Mencap Centre in Belfast were treated to a ‘flying visit’ from the cast of Peter Pan this week.

Dale Farm, official sponsor of the Grand Opera House pantomime, organised for the cast to make the surprise appearance, much to the delight of the young children attending the centre, their parents and Mencap staff. The Mencap Children’s Centre works in partnership with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

Cooper, 3, from Donaghadee taking flight with legendary local panto star May McFettridge, Peter Pan (Mikey Jay-Heath) and Tinkerbell (Hollie ODonoghue)

Children aged 2-3 years old attending the Mencap Children’s Centre had great fun meeting cast members May McFettridge, the legendary local panto star, Peter Pan (Mikey Jay-Heath) and Tinkerbell (Hollie O’Donoghue) whilst enjoying a special delivery of Dale Farm ice cream and lollies.

“We are only too delighted to share the magic of Peter Pan with the young children who attend the Mencap Centre this Christmas,” said Caroline Martin, Head of Marketing with Dale Farm.

“The cast of this year’s pantomime are hugely talented and it was a real joy to see how the children responded to them. Mencap’s centre is a state-of-the-art facility with a wonderful warm and welcoming atmosphere. Our ‘pop up panto’ was a real success and the children from Mencap were the true stars of the show,” Caroline said.

Fiona McCann, Mencap’s Corporate Fundraising Manager for Northern Ireland added:

May McFettridge pictured at the Mencap Centre with Ben from Belfast

“Hosting the stars of the Grand Opera House pantomime at the centre was a super experience for everyone here at Mencap. The Mencap Children’s Children’s Centre is for 2-3-year-old children with a learning disability, autism or developmental delay, many of whom have multiple, profound and complex needs. Events like this add to the fun and colour that our centre provides, which is particularly important in the run up to Christmas. Thank you to Dale Farm and the cast of Peter Pan for creating a lovely memory for us all.”